Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Down 3.3% on Insider Selling

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)’s stock price fell 3.3% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $13.17 and last traded at $13.27. 3,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 738,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

Specifically, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $228,198.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,258 shares of company stock worth $6,391,392. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CXM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.97.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.38.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.03 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

