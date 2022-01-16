STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of STAG opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average is $42.37. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 297.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

