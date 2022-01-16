Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives GBX 578.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 582.71 ($7.91).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($8.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.60) to GBX 610 ($8.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.47) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.74) to GBX 600 ($8.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of LON STAN traded up GBX 11.80 ($0.16) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 523.20 ($7.10). The stock had a trading volume of 10,064,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,306. The firm has a market cap of £16.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 533.20 ($7.24). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 449.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 450.81.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

