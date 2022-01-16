State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 117 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 15.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 45.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 130.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at $1,022,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPL opened at $1,111.77 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $785.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,258.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1,322.80.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

