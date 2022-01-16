State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Silgan were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silgan by 4.5% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Silgan by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Silgan in the third quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Silgan by 19.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Silgan by 9.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 730,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,116,000 after acquiring an additional 65,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.36.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

