State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,832 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Xerox were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Xerox in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Xerox in the third quarter valued at about $2,808,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Xerox by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,162,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,958,000 after purchasing an additional 115,515 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 5.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 13.2% during the third quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,351,000 after buying an additional 42,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 424,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $7,615,050.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 433,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,381. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

XRX opened at $23.82 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

XRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.