State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,679,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.50. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLLI. Truist began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.