State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.02 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,364,000 after purchasing an additional 49,892 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,488,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $139.26 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $142.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.