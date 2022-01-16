State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Choice Hotels International worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

CHH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.22.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $152.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.89. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.11 and a 1 year high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.89%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

