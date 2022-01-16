State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 6,542 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 780.0% in the third quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 65.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 131,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 52,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 20.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.35.

SPCE stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.21.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

