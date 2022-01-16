Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the December 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Stealth BioTherapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 79,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MITO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

