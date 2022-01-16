stETH Tops 24-Hour Volume of $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, stETH has traded flat against the dollar. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can now be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get stETH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00065326 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00074556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,312.82 or 0.07697642 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,796.94 or 0.99442626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00069665 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008127 BTC.

About stETH

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.