Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 4,024 put options on the company. This is an increase of 324% compared to the average volume of 950 put options.

Shares of AJRD opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $545.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 276,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 175,840 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 117,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 34,734 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 896,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,287,000 after buying an additional 199,359 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after buying an additional 37,381 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

