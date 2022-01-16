Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a publicly traded Delaware limited partnership is engaged, through subsidiaries, in the retail and wholesale marketing of propane and related appliances and services. The Partnership believes it is the third largest retail marketer of propane in the United States, Suburban Propane Partners serves active residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers from customer service centers in over 40 states. The Partnership’s operations are concentrated in the east and west coast regions of the United States. “

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:SPH opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $964.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $208.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.03 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.33%.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, Director Jane Swift sold 16,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $247,655.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $74,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suburban Propane Partners (SPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.