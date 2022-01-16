Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their hold rating on shares of Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Evercore ISI currently has a C$27.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLF. raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$72.77.

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$72.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1,053.41, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$58.72 and a 52 week high of C$72.37.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$8.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.6499993 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

In related news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 29,881 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.56, for a total value of C$2,108,322.68.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

