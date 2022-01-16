Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Receives Hold Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their hold rating on shares of Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$27.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cormark raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$72.77.

TSE SLF opened at C$72.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$42.30 billion and a PE ratio of 11.79. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$58.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1,053.41, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$8.51 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.6499993 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.94%.

In related news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 29,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.56, for a total value of C$2,108,322.68.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

