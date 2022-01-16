Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,371,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,861,000 after purchasing an additional 334,747 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 96.3% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Suncor Energy by 13.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,375,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,922,000 after buying an additional 390,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.5% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 283,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after buying an additional 78,720 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

NYSE SU opened at $28.23 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.