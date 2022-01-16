Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Lowered to $39.00 at KeyCorp

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.66. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $55.55.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,329,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock worth $250,350,655. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,703,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1,027.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,711,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,007,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,613 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,926,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,395,000 after purchasing an additional 974,595 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

