SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $27.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cfra cut SunPower from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SunPower from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.29.

SPWR opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SunPower has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.52 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 88,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in SunPower by 3.2% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 110,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower during the third quarter worth $752,000. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

