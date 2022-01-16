Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,716 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $870,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $11.82 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHO shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

