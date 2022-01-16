Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 47.3% from the December 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SVNLY. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 99 to SEK 103 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. SEB Equities cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 121 to SEK 118 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

SVNLY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. 244,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,746. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

