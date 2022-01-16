SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Short Interest Down 55.2% in December

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the December 15th total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVFB. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 790,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 468,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $995,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFB opened at $9.85 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

