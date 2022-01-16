Swarm Price Tops $0.0205 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last week, Swarm has traded up 46.1% against the dollar. One Swarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm has a market cap of $1.61 million and $9,282.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00060176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm is a coin. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

