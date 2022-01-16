Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 546 to CHF 657 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $657.00.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

Shares of Swiss Life stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25. Swiss Life has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $33.18.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.