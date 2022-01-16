Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,000 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $540,275. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.10.

NYSE AYX opened at $58.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.88 and a 1-year high of $140.36.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

