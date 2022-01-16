Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Avient were worth $9,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Avient by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 23,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Avient by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Avient by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 107,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Avient by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,575,000 after buying an additional 377,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Avient news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avient stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

