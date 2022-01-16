Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Fastly were worth $8,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 26.9% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 369,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 263,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSLY opened at $31.22 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $122.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FSLY. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $226,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $150,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,127 shares of company stock worth $3,488,899. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

