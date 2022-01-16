Swiss National Bank Has $9.06 Million Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 351,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 198.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth $150,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $198,000.

NYSE AEO opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.36. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average is $28.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

AEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis bought 3,900 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.55 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

