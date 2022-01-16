Swiss National Bank Raises Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 19,619 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SFBS opened at $88.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.31. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $89.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

