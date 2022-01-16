Swiss National Bank Sells 3,000 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $58.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $58.28.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

