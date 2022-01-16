Swop One Day Trading Volume Tops $39,220.00 (SWOP)

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Swop has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Swop coin can now be bought for $4.49 or 0.00010386 BTC on major exchanges. Swop has a total market cap of $8.66 million and $39,220.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00064807 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00072920 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.68 or 0.07759261 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00071238 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,270.48 or 1.00083023 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008256 BTC.

About Swop

Swop’s total supply is 1,912,720 coins and its circulating supply is 1,928,690 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Buying and Selling Swop

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

