Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Update

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, an increase of 370.0% from the December 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,625,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Sycamore Entertainment Group stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.
About Sycamore Entertainment Group
