Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Update

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, an increase of 370.0% from the December 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,625,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sycamore Entertainment Group stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Sycamore Entertainment Group alerts:

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in motion picture and video production. Its operations include film acquisitions, publicity, print and billboard advertising, film distribution, online marketing, script reading and film review. The company was founded by Edward A.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.