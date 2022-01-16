Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TVE has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$5.75 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.02.

TSE TVE opened at C$4.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.38. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.28 and a 1-year high of C$4.72.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$211.53 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0083 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total transaction of C$271,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,152,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,783,619.84. Also, Senior Officer Martin Malek acquired 55,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,772.73. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 521,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,872,439.89. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 60,383 shares of company stock valued at $217,618.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

