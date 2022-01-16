Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Raised to C$5.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.75 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.02.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

TSE:TVE opened at C$4.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.12. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.28 and a 52-week high of C$4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$211.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total transaction of C$271,572.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,152,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,783,619.84. Also, Senior Officer Martin Malek bought 55,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$199,772.73. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 521,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,439.89. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 60,383 shares of company stock valued at $217,618.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.