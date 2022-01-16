Target (NYSE:TGT) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.29.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $221.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.33. The firm has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

