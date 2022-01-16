TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,800 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,654,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,330,000 after acquiring an additional 185,252 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.87.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $49.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.61. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Wirth acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

