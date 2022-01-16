TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.55 Million Holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,579,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,870,000 after purchasing an additional 346,924 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MAG Silver by 17,823.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in MAG Silver by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 129.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 77,973 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAG shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

MAG Silver stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 187.65 and a beta of 1.17. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.