TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock opened at $108.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

