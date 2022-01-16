TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in AtriCure by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $65.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.81 and a 52 week high of $89.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.36.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $108,304.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $323,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,864 shares of company stock valued at $867,883. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

