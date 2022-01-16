TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,817 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 26,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,677,635.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.22.

PNFP stock opened at $110.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.92 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.59.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

