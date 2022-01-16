TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,352 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Nevro by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Nevro by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nevro by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,833,000 after buying an additional 90,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $92.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.04. Nevro Corp. has a 12 month low of $78.36 and a 12 month high of $184.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.29.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

