TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,592,511 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 51,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

IAG opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.74. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

