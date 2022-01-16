TD Securities Raises Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$23.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VET has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.35.

NYSE VET opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $427.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.19 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,324 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $7,252,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 81.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,527,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after buying an additional 685,164 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 50.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,869,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after buying an additional 624,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 47.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,558,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after buying an additional 503,828 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

