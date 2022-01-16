Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 5,725 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,389 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,569 shares of company stock worth $29,968,561 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.93.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $184.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $191.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

