Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 129.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,147 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CarMax were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after buying an additional 1,795,132 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,784,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,451,000 after acquiring an additional 527,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,910,000 after acquiring an additional 431,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,124,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,948,000 after acquiring an additional 374,209 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KMX opened at $113.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.25. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $104.86 and a one year high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.45.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

