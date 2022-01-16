Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 7,601 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after buying an additional 2,892,008 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after buying an additional 914,678 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in CrowdStrike by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,092,000 after buying an additional 900,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,731,000 after buying an additional 800,251 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.66.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total value of $725,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 160,285 shares of company stock worth $34,200,680 in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $176.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.67 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

