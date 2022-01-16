Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 21,388 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 528.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS stock opened at $133.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.49.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UHS. Barclays dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.83.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.