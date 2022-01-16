Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,981 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IHS Markit were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFO opened at $121.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 1.01. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $83.26 and a fifty-two week high of $135.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

