Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 101,760 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 101,760 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Corning were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Corning by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.42.

NYSE:GLW opened at $37.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

