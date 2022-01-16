Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires New Position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VSCO. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSCO stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

